What the papers say: Friday's front pages

The report into cancelled 999 calls and an ESRI report on Budget 2023 are among the topics on Friday's front pages.

The Irish Times and Irish Examiner lead with the report on cancelled 999 calls.

The Irish Independent leads with a story on how the cement levy in the budget will impact householders.

The Irish Daily Star leads with a story on a pub encouraging customers to leave their coats on in a bid to cut energy costs.

Friday’s edition includes super soccer pullout pic.twitter.com/AzuqxEPdML — Irish Daily Star (@IsFearrAnStar) September 30, 2022

The Herald leads with a story on associates of the Hutch gang threatening former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall (44), who has pleaded guilty to facilitating the murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel in 2016 as part of the Hutch-Kinahan feud.

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph leads with a story on the 'drug crisis' in the city.

The Irish News leads with a story on Leo Varadkar discussing Ireland's future.

Good morning. Today's #FrontPage



Let's talk about Ireland's future says next taoiseach



President of GAA apologises for 'hurt caused' by sex abuser



Read: https://t.co/JyzDL4zdLS



Subscribe: https://t.co/y5tlLNJSPb



Home Delivery: https://t.co/I1gVh0iuJt pic.twitter.com/qxaAGT9JYh — The Irish News (@irish_news) September 30, 2022

The UK papers conclude the working week with coverage of the British government’s tax cut plans, after the prime minister emerged for a round of interviews to defend her and the chancellor’s mini-Budget.

The Guardian reports Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng will meet with the head of the Office of Budget Responsibility on Friday over the current “fiscal chaos”.

Guardian front page, 30 September 2022: PM holds crunch talks with watchdog over fiscal chaos pic.twitter.com/7oNFif0BRx — The Guardian (@guardian) September 29, 2022

Benefits are set to be curbed to fund the mini-Budget, according to The Times and The Daily Telegraph.

Times: Defiant PM set to curb benefits to fund budget #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Yk9WC4yIsG — George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) September 29, 2022

📰 The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:



'Benefits hit as PM tries to stem the bleeding'#TomorrowsPapersToday



Sign up for the Front Page newsletter ⬇️https://t.co/x8AV4O6L2Y pic.twitter.com/XCwi4GyVTq — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 29, 2022

Metro and The Independent have Labour leading the Tories by as much as 33 points in the polls as the prime minister insists she will not change her economic course.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰



LABOUR LEAD TORIES BY 33 POINTS



🔴 Record gap opens after disaster budget

🔴 Truss insists: No U-turn#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/k1MVpUDK3Y — Metro (@MetroUK) September 29, 2022

Independent Digital front page: Truss defiant on tax cutsas voters abandon Tories #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ZdL1CIJuuK — George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) September 29, 2022

The i says the Conservatives fear an electoral “wipeout” after three weeks of Ms Truss in No 10, with the Financial Times reporting Mr Kwarteng has called on his party to unite.

Friday's front page: Tories fear wipeout after three weeks of Truss as PM pic.twitter.com/SVX2CJvUVq — i newspaper (@theipaper) September 29, 2022

Published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Friday 30 September https://t.co/nIypQbyUgy pic.twitter.com/htELOgPDvG — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) September 29, 2022

The Daily Mail cites Margaret Thatcher regarding Ms Truss’ refusal to shift her position, saying she is “not for turning”.

“Truss makes crisis even worse” following a round of radio interviews, says the Daily Mirror, as it unveils the new £5 coin which is “soon to be worth about 50p”.

Friday's Paper: The new £5 coin... (soon to be worth about 50p)



Thanks PM!#TomorrowsPaperToday pic.twitter.com/FAuFmzMHBX — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) September 29, 2022

Britain's Queen Elizabeth died from old age, the Daily Express reports, based on the late monarch’s recently issued death certificate.

The Daily Star says scientists have warned artificial-intelligence robots could cause a disaster “as bad as a nuclear war”.

And The Sun leads with a photograph of Fern Britton’s ex-husband Phil Vickery sharing a “lingering public kiss” with Lorraine Stanton, who the paper describes as Ms Britton’s “best pal”.