Fri, 30 Sep, 2022 - 08:30

Man arrested as gardaí seize €700,000 worth of cannabis

A 49-year-old man has been arrested in relation to the seizure of €700,000 worth of cannabis in Cork
James Cox

A 49-year-old man has been arrested in relation to the seizure of €700,000 worth of cannabis in Cork.

The arrest was made as part of investigations targeting organised crime in the Southern Region.

During the course of the operation, 35kgs of herbal cannabis was seized by customs officers.

Gardaí arrested the man at the scene, and he is being detained at Togher Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

