Thu, 29 Sep, 2022 - 21:36

Gardaí investigate car crashing into the gates of Sinn Féin TD's home

Martin Kenny, the party's justice spokesperson and Sligo-Leitrim TD, was not at home when the vehicle crashed through the gates of his Leitrim property, but his wife was home alone.

Kenneth Fox

Gardaí are investigating an incident in which a car was driven through the gates of the home of Sinn Féin TD Martin Kenny.

Mr Kenny, the party's justice spokesperson and Sligo-Leitrim TD, was not at home when the vehicle crashed through the gates of his Leitrim property, but his wife was home alone.

As the Irish Examiner reports, it is understood the car narrowly missed Mr Kenny's home and crashed into the patio doors of a separate studio space. It is believed the driver of the car was taken from the scene in an ambulance.

Mr Kenny told Leitrim Live that the incident was "distressing and traumatic" for his wife and family.

"I would like to thank the gardaí and ambulance services, who arrived quickly on the scene to deal with the incident and the driver of the vehicle," he said.

Mr Martin and Sinn Féin declined to comment further on the incident.

Mr Kenny's own car was burned out at his home in Aughavas, near Ballinamore in Co Leitrim, nearly three years ago.

He had also received a death threat days before that incident after speaking out against a “far-right ideology that is being peddled in this country” about asylum seekers.

More in this section

Fianna Fáil councillor could face disciplinary action over Traveller comments Fianna Fáil councillor could face disciplinary action over Traveller comments
Trial of meat plant accused of allowing harmful material into Tolka river set for January Trial of meat plant accused of allowing harmful material into Tolka river set for January
Yellow weather warning issued for six western counties Yellow weather warning issued for six western counties
gardaisinn féinmartin kennyirelandcar crashing
Drew Harris: Responding to children’s deaths places heavy burden on gardaí

Drew Harris: Responding to children’s deaths places heavy burden on gardaí

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

St Patrick's College: Championing individuality and ASD students St Patrick's College: Championing individuality and ASD students
School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core
How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more