Gardaí investigate car crashing into the gates of Sinn Féin TD's home

Kenneth Fox

Gardaí are investigating an incident in which a car was driven through the gates of the home of Sinn Féin TD Martin Kenny.

Mr Kenny, the party's justice spokesperson and Sligo-Leitrim TD, was not at home when the vehicle crashed through the gates of his Leitrim property, but his wife was home alone.

As the Irish Examiner reports, it is understood the car narrowly missed Mr Kenny's home and crashed into the patio doors of a separate studio space. It is believed the driver of the car was taken from the scene in an ambulance.

Mr Kenny told Leitrim Live that the incident was "distressing and traumatic" for his wife and family.

"I would like to thank the gardaí and ambulance services, who arrived quickly on the scene to deal with the incident and the driver of the vehicle," he said.

Mr Martin and Sinn Féin declined to comment further on the incident.

Mr Kenny's own car was burned out at his home in Aughavas, near Ballinamore in Co Leitrim, nearly three years ago.

He had also received a death threat days before that incident after speaking out against a “far-right ideology that is being peddled in this country” about asylum seekers.