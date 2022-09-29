Thu, 29 Sep, 2022 - 15:12

Dublin brothers charged with drug and ammunition conspiracy at Special Criminal Court

On Thursday morning, Anthony and Douglas Glynn appeared before the non-jury court on foot of warrants relating to the two charges.
Paul Neilan

Two Dublin brothers have been charged before the Special Criminal Court with conspiracy charges relating to the possession of drugs and ammunition.

On Thursday morning, Anthony and Douglas Glynn appeared before the non-jury court on foot of warrants relating to the two charges.

Anthony (51) and Douglas (38) Glynn both of Fitzgibbon Court, Dublin 1, are charged with conspiracy to possess cocaine and cannabis with a value over €13,000 for the purposes of sale or supply at a location within the State.

Both men are charged with the offence of conspiracy with another named male and unknown persons between January 25th, 2014, and April 4th, 2017.

The brothers are also charged with conspiracy to commit a serious offence, namely the possession of ammunition, totalling 335 rounds, for an unlawful purpose.

Both alleged offences are contrary to Section 71 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.

Both men spoke only to acknowledge their names when the registrar read out the charges.

Mr Justice Michael MacGrath accepted the three-judge court's jurisdiction in the matter after an application from solicitor Ciara Vibien, representing the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The State can apply for a certificate to transfer a trial to the Special Criminal Court if it is believed the ordinary courts are inadequate to secure the effective administration of justice.

Mr Justice MacGrath adjourned both cases to Monday, November 14th, to allow time for the preparation of Books of Evidence.

special criminal courtalleged possession of drugs and ammunition
