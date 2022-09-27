What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

Budget 2023 dominates Tuesday's papers, with front pages focusing on different aspects of the €6.7 billion package which will be unveiled in the Dáil at 1pm.

Energy supports for businesses, and a €12 welfare increase feature in The Irish Times' main story.

The Irish Examiner also leads with the welfare increase.

The Irish Independent and The Herald lead with a €1,100 support fort pensioners.

The Echo leads with a story on house prices in Cork city and county.

The Irish Daily Mail leads with a story on how Budget 2023 will help families amid the cost-of-living crisis.

It's Budget 2023 day... but will we be happy or are much of the measures too little, too late? pic.twitter.com/a8bdPJwLp0 — The Irish Daily Mail (@irishdailymail) September 27, 2022

'Cost Of Giving', the Irish Sun proclaims, amid the Government's budget 'splurge'.

Today's front page of The Irish Sun pic.twitter.com/mZ7jEjD3xL — The Irish Sun (@IrishSunOnline) September 27, 2022

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph leads with a story on a £1 million payment to an agency which hired someone accused of murder.

The Irish News leads with a story on bishops urging politicans to address poverty in Northern Ireland.

Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng’s economic plans lead almost all the UK front pages on Tuesday.

“The pound Kwartanks” reports Metro, with The Guardian saying the British government is struggling to prevent a “full-scale loss of financial market confidence” in its economic strategy.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 27 September 2022: Sterling crisis deepens as Truss’s strategy unravels pic.twitter.com/GhKPgon1w9 — The Guardian (@guardian) September 26, 2022

The Bank of England (BoE) has vowed it will not hesitate to raise interest rates in response to the plunging pound, according to The Times and The Independent.

But the Financial Times says moves by the BoE and the Treasury failed to calm market nerves over the UK’s finances.

Banks including Halifax and Virgin Money on Monday night withdrew mortgages in anticipation of the flagged rate rise, say The Daily Telegraph and i.

Unnamed senior Tories have complained to the Daily Mail that speculators were “trying to make money out of bad news” and warned against “taking the pound down”.

The situation is “out of control”, according to the Daily Mirror‘s headline, while the Daily Star runs with a humorous film reference over a photograph of the UK chancellor as it says “Honey, I shrunk the quids”.

“Don’t panic! We have got a plan to cut debt”, states the Daily Express alongside a photo of a “resolute” Mr Kwarteng.

