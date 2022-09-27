Tue, 27 Sep, 2022 - 08:02

What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

Tuesday's front pages
What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

Budget 2023 dominates Tuesday's papers, with front pages focusing on different aspects of the €6.7 billion package which will be unveiled in the Dáil at 1pm.

Energy supports for businesses, and a €12 welfare increase feature in The Irish Times' main story.

The Irish Examiner also leads with the welfare increase.

The Irish Independent and The Herald lead with a €1,100 support fort pensioners.

The Echo leads with a story on house prices in Cork city and county.

The Irish Daily Mail leads with a story on how Budget 2023 will help families amid the cost-of-living crisis.

'Cost Of Giving', the Irish Sun proclaims, amid the Government's budget 'splurge'.

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph leads with a story on a £1 million payment to an agency which hired someone accused of murder.

The Irish News leads with a story on bishops urging politicans to address poverty in Northern Ireland.

Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng’s economic plans lead almost all the UK front pages on Tuesday.

“The pound Kwartanks” reports Metro, with The Guardian saying the British government is struggling to prevent a “full-scale loss of financial market confidence” in its economic strategy.

The Bank of England (BoE) has vowed it will not hesitate to raise interest rates in response to the plunging pound, according to The Times and The Independent.

But the Financial Times says moves by the BoE and the Treasury failed to calm market nerves over the UK’s finances.

Banks including Halifax and Virgin Money on Monday night withdrew mortgages in anticipation of the flagged rate rise, say The Daily Telegraph and i.

Unnamed senior Tories have complained to the Daily Mail that speculators were “trying to make money out of bad news” and warned against “taking the pound down”.

The situation is “out of control”, according to the Daily Mirror‘s headline, while the Daily Star runs with a humorous film reference over a photograph of the UK chancellor as it says “Honey, I shrunk the quids”.

“Don’t panic! We have got a plan to cut debt”, states the Daily Express alongside a photo of a “resolute” Mr Kwarteng.

And The Sun carries a story about a “love rat” who dumped his partner for a Ukrainian refugee, but then broke up with her too.

More in this section

Man remanded on attempted murder charges after police cars rammed by tractor Man remanded on attempted murder charges after police cars rammed by tractor
Gardaí enter vacant Dublin property to remove illegal occupants Gardaí enter vacant Dublin property to remove illegal occupants
Average house price in Ireland now €311,514 - Daft report Average house price in Ireland now €311,514 - Daft report
the sunirish examinerthe guardianirish independentthe irish timesfinancial timesdaily maileditionsdaily expressdaily mirrordaily starthe daily telegraphthe timesithe independentirish daily mailthe echofront pagesbudget 2023
Activists spared jail time after owners of Dublin building regain possession of property

Activists spared jail time after owners of Dublin building regain possession of property

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

St Patrick's College: Championing individuality and ASD students St Patrick's College: Championing individuality and ASD students
School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core
How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more