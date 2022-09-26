Mon, 26 Sep, 2022 - 08:13

What the papers say: Monday's front pages

Monday's front pages are squarely focused on Tuesday's budget with plans for free school books and cuts to childcare costs on the agenda. Meanwhile, businesses warn the Budget could make or break their future.
By PA Reporter

Monday's front pages are squarely focused on Tuesday's budget with plans for free school books and cuts to childcare cost on the agenda. Meanwhile, businesses warn the Budget could make or break their future.

The Irish Times and Irish Examiner both focus on free school books and cuts to childcare costs being a major part of tomorrow's budget.

 

The Echo lead with a piece about businesses in Cork who say that the whether the budget helps them could be the difference between keeping their business afloat or having to close it.

The Irish Daily Mail also leads with Budget 2023 and how along with free school books there will be an increase to the tax rate threshold.

The Irish Sun focus on Conor McGregor's plans for build-to rent apartments which could be scuppered by Japanese knotweed which Dublin City Council want to be removed.

Finally, The Belfast Telegraph are firmly fixed on their home city with an In Focus edition about the future of Belfast.

 

Meanwhile, in the UK tax cuts cast as both a necessary “boost” for families and as “immoral” for helping the wealthy are the main stories.

The Daily Mail casts the UK Chancellor’s plans as “Kwasi’s boost for families”, but The Times writes millions of public sector workers face a two-year pay squeeze before the next general election.

Backbench Tory MPs tell the i that colleagues have “definite concerns” after the market reacted poorly to last week’s tax cuts, while the Financial Times reports the UK Government and traders are braced for the pound to experience further turbulence.

The UK Prime Minister is quoted in the Daily Express as saying the cuts are about building “the most successful economy”.

Labour leader Keir Starmer wants to reinstate the top rate of income tax and use the resulting billions of pounds to bolster the NHS and other public services, according to The Guardian.

Metro casts the differing approaches of the UK Government and opposition as “tax wars”, with a composite image of Sir Keir and Liz Truss facing off.

The Independent reports Keir will resist pressure from within his party to reverse Ms Truss’s 1p cut for basic-rate taxpayers due to fears it could cripple Labour at the next election.

Ex-England footballer Gary Neville, who will speak at Labour’s conference on Monday, tells the Daily Mirror that tax cuts for the rich are “immoral”.

Meanwhile, The Daily Telegraph says the White House has warned Russia faces “catastrophic consequences” if it deploys nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

And the Daily Star continues the story of This Morning hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby allegedly jumping the queue to see the Queen lying in state in Westminster Hall earlier this month.

