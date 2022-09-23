Radio DJ Tara Kumar announces departure from RTÉ 2FM

Fiachra Gallagher

Tara Kumar, the well-known radio DJ and presenter, has announced that she is leaving RTÉ 2FM to pursue a “new adventure” in London.

For the past three years, Ms Kumar presented music shows that promoted the best of new Irish artists. She joined the station six years ago.

Announcing her departure, Ms Kumar paid tribute to the many artists she platformed on her programme.

“This show has been my constant for the last few years, and I am so grateful for all of the incredible artists I’ve had the honour of playing, interviewing and discovering,” she said.

“Ireland is so full of so much talent and I’m so proud of how thriving the music industry is today.

“Music has always and will continue to forever be my first love. Thank you to every single person who has trusted me.

“So now, it’s time for a new adventure in London. Slán go fóill a chairde.”

I have some news 🫶🏽 pic.twitter.com/9CT8RBDami — Tara Kumar (@tarakumardj) September 23, 2022

Speaking on the news, Dan Healy, head of RTÉ 2FM said: “We are very sad Tara is leaving 2FM and yet very excited for her as she makes her way in London.

“Tara’s show on 2FM was a must-listen for anyone curious about new and good music. Tara is a taste-maker and will fly wherever she is.”

Twitter users also passed on their best wishes to Ms Kumar following the announcement, including Annie Mac, the radio DJ and BBC presenter.

❤️ @tarakumardj ❤️ From everyone here in 2FM, we wish you the very best with your career in London. You’ve done so much, not only for 2FM but for music all over Ireland, promoting new exciting Irish artists each week on your shows. To 6 amazing years at the here at 2FM 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/kcsHYzKirO — RTÉ 2FM (@RTE2fm) September 23, 2022

Ms Kumar's final show will air on Wednesday, September 28th. RTÉ said that the DJ's replacement will be announced in the coming weeks.