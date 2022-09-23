What the papers say: Friday's front pages

By PA Reporter

Friday's front pages focus on a mother being charged by Gardaí for a Westmeath car fie which killed her two children as well as the Government paying emergency payments to struggling families.

The Irish Times focus on the historic census in Northern Ireland which highlighted how for the first time Catholics outnumber Protestants, leading to fresh calls for a border poll.

The Irish Examiner focus on the €34 million paid by the Government in emergency payments to struggling families to help pay for bills and clothing.

The Echo focus on housing organisation Threshold who are dealing with a flood of landlords leaving the rental market in Cork, with four termination notices a day.

The Irish Independent focus on Ireland's housing plan and how additional funding may be needed to meet housing targets.

Here is the front page of today's Irish Independent pic.twitter.com/nAW9armWBV — Independent.ie (@Independent_ie) September 23, 2022

The Irish Daily Mail and The Irish Sun both focus on a 40-year-old mother who was charged with the murder of her two children in a car fire in Westmeath.

For all this and lots more, pick up a copy of Thursday's Irish Daily Mail. pic.twitter.com/b8bWntAnUd — The Irish Daily Mail (@irishdailymail) September 22, 2022

Today's Irish Sun front page. pic.twitter.com/FI2Wdv2TGc — The Irish Sun (@IrishSunOnline) September 23, 2022

The Belfast Telegraph lead with the Northern Ireland census which highlights the shifting landscape of identities in the country.

To read the full newspaper on your device, go Premium+ ➡️ https://t.co/1JEC5mNi73 pic.twitter.com/DYSyOEqBQZ — Belfast Telegraph (@BelTel) September 23, 2022

Meanwghile, in the UK the mastheads are occupied with a recession warning from the Bank of England to the UK Chancellor as he announces a mini-budget to help with inflationary pressures.

The warning and mini-budget is front page of The Guardian, The Daily Telegraph and The Times.

Guardian front page, Friday 23 September 2022: Economy in recession, says Bank as Kwarteng unveils mini-budget pic.twitter.com/zkhZgzceDC — The Guardian (@guardian) September 22, 2022

Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/LOEEIsStR1 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 22, 2022

Times: Tax cut bonanza in bid to stop the economic rot #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/AIWBekyyO7 — George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) September 22, 2022

The Independent leads on the UK Chancellor’s plans to remove environmental planning rules in a “bid for growth” while the Daily Express says his “big tax cuts” herald a “new era” and the Daily Mail reports they are the biggest for 30 years.

Friday's front page: Go for growth! Big tax cuts to herald new era #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/nOO8hxczLX pic.twitter.com/CuSisH9n05 — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) September 22, 2022

The latest interest rate increase is front page of the Financial Times, with the i leading on the mortgage hike for homeowners.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Friday 23 September https://t.co/4APs4uGSe1 pic.twitter.com/6OlNBmQ3oe — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) September 22, 2022

Friday's front page: Millions face mortgage hike as UK heads into recession#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/aWhwZ9CgcO — i newspaper (@theipaper) September 22, 2022

Elsewhere, Metro and The Sun report on the release of five Britons who were held in captivity in the war in Ukraine.

🔴 Brits freed in Ukraine P.O.W swap speak of their relief. #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/FMDBzgui5T — Metro (@MetroUK) September 22, 2022

On tomorrow's front page: Brit POWs freed by Russia welcomed onto luxury private jet by Roman Abramovichhttps://t.co/5lzJrtcc2u pic.twitter.com/JGD6TujYJ7 — The Sun (@TheSun) September 22, 2022

The Daily Star says Russian men are fleeing President Vladimir Putin’s war mobilisation.

And the Daily Mirror reports on the stabbing death of a 15-year-old in Huddersfield.