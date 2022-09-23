Fri, 23 Sep, 2022 - 08:16

What the papers say: Friday's front pages

Friday's front pages focus on a mother being charged by Gardaí for a Westmeath car fie which killed her two children as well as the Government paying emergency payments to struggling families.
The Irish Times focus on the historic census in Northern Ireland which highlighted how for the first time Catholics outnumber Protestants, leading to fresh calls for a border poll.

 

The Irish Examiner focus on the €34 million paid by the Government in emergency payments to struggling families to help pay for bills and clothing.

The Echo focus on housing organisation Threshold who are dealing with a flood of landlords leaving the rental market in Cork, with four termination notices a day.

The Irish Independent focus on Ireland's housing plan and how additional funding may be needed to meet housing targets.

The Irish Daily Mail and The Irish Sun both focus on a 40-year-old mother who was charged with the murder of her two children in a car fire in Westmeath.

The Belfast Telegraph lead with the Northern Ireland census which highlights the shifting landscape of identities in the country.

 

Meanwghile, in the UK the mastheads are occupied with a recession warning from the Bank of England to the UK Chancellor as he announces a mini-budget to help with inflationary pressures.

The warning and mini-budget is front page of The Guardian, The Daily Telegraph and The Times.

The Independent leads on the UK Chancellor’s plans to remove environmental planning rules in a “bid for growth” while the Daily Express says his “big tax cuts” herald a “new era” and the Daily Mail reports they are the biggest for 30 years.

The latest interest rate increase is front page of the Financial Times, with the i leading on the mortgage hike for homeowners.

Elsewhere, Metro and The Sun report on the release of five Britons who were held in captivity in the war in Ukraine.

The Daily Star says Russian men are fleeing President Vladimir Putin’s war mobilisation.

And the Daily Mirror reports on the stabbing death of a 15-year-old in Huddersfield.

