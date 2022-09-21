Protecting peace in Ireland is top priority, UK tells US

Thomson Reuters

UK foreign minister James Cleverly told US secretary of state Antony Blinken that Britain's top priority was to protect the Good Friday Agreement, a government spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"He [Cleverly] explained the Protocol is, however, causing real problems in Northern Ireland which we must fix,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Cleverly met with Blinken at the UN’s General Assembly in New York on Tuesday, ahead of a planned meeting between the US president and the British prime minister on Wednesday.

The White House said Joe Biden will tell Liz Truss she must work with the EU to find a negotiated outcome to solve post-Brexit tensions over the Northern Ireland Protocol.