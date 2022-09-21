Wed, 21 Sep, 2022 - 11:00

Gary O'Donovan, Deirdre O'Kane and Philly McMahon to feature in new series of The Restaurant

The new series begins on Tuesday, September 27th
The Restaurant is set to return to Virgin Media One, with some of the country's top sportspeople and comics among those donning the chef whites.

First to join renowned chefs Marco Pierre White and Rachel Allen in the kitchen will be Leinster and Ireland rugby player Devin Toner, followed by The Young Offenders star, Demi Isaac Oviawe.

Dublin footballer Philly McMahon and broadcaster Doireann Garrihy will also be hoping to impress with their skills, in addition to Olympic silver medallist rower Gary O'Donovan, before comedian Deirdre O'Kane rounds out the series.

Each of the celebs will create their own menu, influenced by their idea of home, while diners critique the meal and attempt to guess what famous face has been cooking up a storm in the kitchen.

The new series of The Restaurant begins on Tuesday, September 27th at 9pm on Virgin Media One and the Virgin Media Player.

