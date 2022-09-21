Gardaí investigating after alleged late-night assault filmed in Dublin shop

Gardaí are investigating an incident that occurred at a shop in central Dublin in the early hours of Tuesday.

Footage posted online appears to show a woman trying to stab another woman in the busy store on Dame Street.

One of the women is seen holding what appears to be a blade and attempting to attack the other woman with it. A woman is seen with blood on her face and head at the end of the incident.

A security guard can be seen in the video attempting to intervene before stepping back as the fight continues while onlookers gather.

Gardaí said they were investigating an assault that occurred at a retail premises on Dame Street in Dublin 2 at around 3.30am on Tuesday. No arrests have been made.