Wed, 21 Sep, 2022 - 06:15

Brendan Gleeson to host Saturday Night Live in October

The Irish actor, known for films including Paddington and In Bruges, will feature on the popular US comedy show in its 48th season.
Brendan Gleeson to host Saturday Night Live in October

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Brendan Gleeson will be among the celebrity hosts of Saturday Night Live, organisers of the show have announced.

The Dublin-born actor, known for films including Paddington and In Bruges, will feature on the popular US comedy show in its 48th season.

Gleeson will make his hosting debut on October 8 and be joined by Willow, daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, who will make her debut as musical guest.

It comes ahead of the release of Gleeson’s upcoming film The Banshees of Inisherin, which sees him reunited with Colin Farrell.

The black comedy-drama is written and directed by Martin McDonagh, who directed the pair in both In Bruges and Seven Psychopaths.

Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller is also due to take up the role of host on October 1st, where he will be joined by multi-award winning US rapper Kendrick Lamar.

Megan Thee Stallion will pull double duty October 15th, performing as host and musical act.

The WAP singer first appeared in October 2020.

More in this section

Complaints system for social media content to be set up by 2024 Complaints system for social media content to be set up by 2024
VHI lodges plans for first phase of 'major healthcare campus' near Swords VHI lodges plans for first phase of 'major healthcare campus' near Swords
Cherry Orchard Garda car ramming incident 'retaliation' following searches Cherry Orchard Garda car ramming incident 'retaliation' following searches
showbizbrendan gleesonmegan thee stallionsaturday night livesnlcolin farrellmiles tellermartin mcdonaghthe banshees of inisheringleeson
Biden to tell Truss in ‘some detail’ that UK must negotiate with EU on Northern Ireland

Biden to tell Truss in ‘some detail’ that UK must negotiate with EU on Northern Ireland

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect
Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more