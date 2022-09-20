What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

Pension payments, struggling pubs and images from the funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II cover the national front pages on Tuesday.

The Irish Examiner reports 'London at a standstill for queen's funeral' held on Monday, alongside a piece on plans to increase pension payments for those who decide to continue working until they are 70.

The paper also reports that hospital conditions have been described as 'hell on earth' by the president of the Irish Association of Emergency Medicine.

The Echo, meanwhile, leads with 'Pubs are struggling' as the Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI) calls for a 'substantial package' of support as part of Budget 2023.

The Irish Times also leads with the 'State pension shake-up', alongside an image of Britain's King Charles III walking behind his mother's coffin.

The Irish Daily Mail's headline reads: 'Retire at 70 for an extra €60 in pension'.

Finally, The Irish Sun has a picture of U2 frontman Bono, reporting the rocker has admitted he was 'forced to nick food' as a child.

In Britain, the front pages capture the queen's final journey, as the British royal family begins another week of mourning.

The Sun, Metro and The Times all have front and back page spreads with images from the service.

The i calls the “end of the Elizabethan age” while the Daily Express says: “God rest our Queen.”

The Daily Star says the queen has been reunited with her late husband, while photographs of her coffin adorn The Independent, The Guardian, The Daily Telegraph and Financial Times.

And the Daily Mail accompanies an image of the funeral service inside Westminster Abbey with the text: “Her final journey.”