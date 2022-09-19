Mon, 19 Sep, 2022 - 10:29

Garda members praised for rescuing woman from burning house in Kerry

The gardai needed medical treatment after entering the smoke-filled house in Killarney on Friday evening.
By Cate McCurry, PA

Four Garda members have been praised for rescuing a woman from a burning house in Co Kerry.

The gardaí needed medical treatment after entering the smoke-filled house in Killarney on Friday evening.

Emergency services were called to the property at around 9.20pm after a report was made about the smell of smoke coming from the property.

When they got to the scene, gardaí did not see any obvious signs of a fire. However, when they reached the back of the house, they could see smoke billowing from a window.

 

There was reason to believe that the homeowner was inside so an attempt was made to enter.

Efforts to gain entry through the front door were unsuccessful so gardai smashed a small window and managed to unlock the door.

Officers Eddie Meaney, Martina Desmond, Tom Moynihan and Patrick Finnegan entered the property which was filled with smoke.

They found a woman lying on the floor who was conscious but not moving.

They picked her up and took her outside where she received medical attention from Garda Desmond and Garda Meaney.

The fire was later extinguished by local fire services and the woman, aged in her 60s, was taken to Kerry University Hospital for treatment.

Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The four Garda members who responded to the incident received medical treatment, in particular two who suffered from smoke inhalation.

All four have recovered and have resumed duty. Peer support services have also been made available, gardai said.

Superintendent Flor Murphy commended the action of his frontline colleagues.

“Gardai on a daily basis show selfless bravery and dedication to keeping people safe,” he said.

“I have no doubt without the quick thinking and bravery of my colleagues Garda Meaney, Desmond, Moynihan and Finnegan that there would have been a tragic outcome to this incident. I am proud to work with these dedicated gardai.”

