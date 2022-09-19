Mon, 19 Sep, 2022 - 08:10

What the papers say: Monday's front pages

Monday's front pages focus on the energy crisis with calls for a major increase in the country's gas storage facilities as well as the Government planning to increase fuel allowance in this month's budget.
What the papers say: Monday's front pages

By PA Reporter

Monday's front pages focus on the energy crisis with calls for a major increase in the country's gas storage facilities as well as the Government planning to increase fuel allowance in this month's budget.

The Irish Times lead with a landmark report on Ireland’s energy security which suggests Ireland should develop substantial gas storage facilities to reduce the risks posed by any future disruptions in supply.

The Irish Examiner focus on the Government's proposed increase to the fuel allowance in the upcoming budget. Senior Government sources have signalled that the current weekly fuel allowance rate of €33 will increase by €4-€5,

The Echo lead with a piece about thousands attending the cost-of-living protest in Cork on the weekend.

The Irish Independent also focus on the energy crisis with a story about some energy providers adding €300 for the standing charge. The Irish Daily Mail focus on the impact the energy crisis could have on the jobs market.

The Irish Daily Mirror lead with a piece about a man who was rescued in Mayo after spending 21 hours trapped in a cave.

The Irish Daily Star focus on a Kinahan gang member who posted videos online bragging about his shooting skills before being arrested.

Finally, The Belfast Telegraph focus on a report which states that four Royal Ulster Constabulary officers failed in their duty to protect victims of sexual abuse at Kincora boy's home in the 1970s.

Meanwhile, in the UK the mastheads are firmly focused on Britain's Queen Elizabeth's state funeral.

The Daily Telegraph, Daily Mirror, Daily Star, The Sun and Daily Express all carry a newly released photograph of Her Majesty, taken at Windsor Castle in May.

The Times reports King Charles has said he is “deeply touched” by the public support shown in mourning.

World leaders are flooding into London to attend the funeral, The Guardian says.

The moment is a “turning point” for Britain, according to The Independent.

Elsewhere, the i says UK Prime Minister Liz Truss has gone “for broke” in an economy “gamble”.

And the Financial Times says US technology listings have suffered their “longest drought” for 20 years.

More in this section

President Higgins and Taoiseach to attend royal reception ahead of Queen’s funeral President Higgins and Taoiseach to attend royal reception ahead of Queen’s funeral
Proposed income tax rate of 30% will not be part of budget Proposed income tax rate of 30% will not be part of budget
Andy Warhol portrait of Grace Kelly to go on sale in Dublin Andy Warhol portrait of Grace Kelly to go on sale in Dublin
the sunirish timesirish examinerthe guardianfinancial timespressdaily maileditionsdaily expressdaily mirrordaily starthe daily telegraphthe timesithe independentthe echoi newspaperft
Frontline workers in private and voluntary nursing homes still to receive pandemic bonus

Frontline workers in private and voluntary nursing homes still to receive pandemic bonus

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect
Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more