What the papers say: Monday's front pages

Monday's front pages focus on the energy crisis with calls for a major increase in the country's gas storage facilities as well as the Government planning to increase fuel allowance in this month's budget.

The Irish Times lead with a landmark report on Ireland’s energy security which suggests Ireland should develop substantial gas storage facilities to reduce the risks posed by any future disruptions in supply.

The Irish Examiner focus on the Government's proposed increase to the fuel allowance in the upcoming budget. Senior Government sources have signalled that the current weekly fuel allowance rate of €33 will increase by €4-€5,

The Echo lead with a piece about thousands attending the cost-of-living protest in Cork on the weekend.

The Irish Independent also focus on the energy crisis with a story about some energy providers adding €300 for the standing charge. The Irish Daily Mail focus on the impact the energy crisis could have on the jobs market.

Good morning, here is the front page of today's Irish Independent

The Irish Daily Mirror lead with a piece about a man who was rescued in Mayo after spending 21 hours trapped in a cave.

The Irish Daily Star focus on a Kinahan gang member who posted videos online bragging about his shooting skills before being arrested.

Finally, The Belfast Telegraph focus on a report which states that four Royal Ulster Constabulary officers failed in their duty to protect victims of sexual abuse at Kincora boy's home in the 1970s.

Morning, readers. Stay with @BelTel for all your breaking news. Here's a look at today's front page of the Belfast Telegraph.

To read the full newspaper on your device, go Premium+ ➡️ https://t.co/WfXEtzlrHT pic.twitter.com/yUuWvEWhA5 — Belfast Telegraph (@BelTel) September 19, 2022

Meanwhile, in the UK the mastheads are firmly focused on Britain's Queen Elizabeth's state funeral.

The Daily Telegraph, Daily Mirror, Daily Star, The Sun and Daily Express all carry a newly released photograph of Her Majesty, taken at Windsor Castle in May.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:



'A life of selfless service'



Read here: https://t.co/VF8gEqc5HO



— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 18, 2022

On tomorrow's front page: Her Majesty the Queen in an enchanting, unseen photo released by the Royal Family as the nation prepares to say goodbye at her state funeral

The Times reports King Charles has said he is “deeply touched” by the public support shown in mourning.

World leaders are flooding into London to attend the funeral, The Guardian says.

Guardian front page, Monday 19 September 2022: World leaders descend as nation prepares for grandest of farewells

The moment is a “turning point” for Britain, according to The Independent.

Elsewhere, the i says UK Prime Minister Liz Truss has gone “for broke” in an economy “gamble”.

Monday's front page: World's farewell to Queen Elizabeth II



+ Liz Truss goes for broke in economy gamble#tomorrwspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/z4sP5wo9WI — i newspaper (@theipaper) September 18, 2022

And the Financial Times says US technology listings have suffered their “longest drought” for 20 years.