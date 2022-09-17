The Tommy, Hector & Laurita Podcast among big winners at Irish Podcast Awards

Muireann Duffy

Nicola Tallant's The Witness; In His Own Words scooped the top prize at the first Irish Podcast Awards, taking home the Podcast of the Year title.

Tallant's podcast, which tells the story of the youngest person to be entered into Ireland's Witness Protection Programme, was also named Best Documentary and received the 'Moment of the Year' award.

Another big winner at Friday's awards was The Tommy, Hector and Laurita Podcast which won the Best Entertainment award.

What a night! 🎉 Check out all of our brilliant winners: https://t.co/8of6VLvyhS#irishpodawards pic.twitter.com/u14Xc6IPEf — Irish Podcast Awards (@IEPodAwards) September 16, 2022

The podcast, hosted by Tommy Tiernan, Hector O'hEeochagain and Laurita Blewitt, also took home the Spotlight Award.

The Listeners Choice Award, which drew over 40,000 votes overall, went to the Talking Bo***x podcast, while My Therapist Ghosted Me, hosted my Joanne McNally and Vogue Williams, was the runner-up.

Over 70 judges picked gold, silver and bronze recipients for 27 categories, including Best Comedy which went to The Mario Rosenstock Podcast, Best Current Affairs which went to Opinions Matter, and Best Sport which went to The GAA Social.

Friday's event, held in Dublin's Liberty Hall, saw over 400 podcast entries whittled down to just 125 across 27 categories.