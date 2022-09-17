What the papers say: Saturday's front pages

Speculation over Budget 2023, preparations for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London, and the war in Ukraine are among the front-page stories to start the weekend.

The Irish Examiner leads with 'Sacraments take out of classroom', reporting the Archdiocese of Dublin is planning to take Communion and Confirmation preparations outside of normal class time.

The paper's lead image is of a group of women heading to Garth Brooks' concert in Croke Park. Thousands of fans from around the country have descended on Dublin to see the country singer, who will play the last of his five Dublin gigs on Saturday evening.

The Echo's main headline reads: 'First weeks at colleges "are a rape red zone",' quoting the founder and director of the Sexual Violence Centre, Mary Crilly, who is calling for greater awareness of the dangers facing new students on college campuses.

The Irish Times reports that Ukraine is urging further international action after the discovery of a mass burial site in Izium.

The IT and the Irish Daily Mail also report that the Government is examining ways some of ESB's €390 million post-tax profit from the first half of the year could be used to lower energy bills for households.

In Britain, the national papers are led by the queen’s children standing guard at her coffin.

The Sun reports King Charles, his siblings and the people of Britain came together in the sombre vigil on Friday night to “say farewell”.

The same story features on the front pages of the Daily Mail and Daily Mirror, with the latter carrying the headline: “One Nation.”

The wait-time for mourners to pay their respects stretched to 24 hours on Friday, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The Daily Star says the wait was so long a second queue was formed of people waiting to join the main queue.

Meanwhile, The Guardian reports human rights defenders have slammed plans by the crown prince of Saudi Arabia to visit London to pay his respects to the queen.

And the FT Weekend says the pound has hit a 37-year low against the US dollar.