Thu, 15 Sep, 2022 - 21:31

Man, 43, arrested as part of UVF drugs investigation in east Belfast

The man was arrested after cannabis with an estimated street value of £30,000 was seized on Thursday evening.
Man, 43, arrested as part of UVF drugs investigation in east Belfast

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

A 43-year-old man has been arrested as part of an investigation into suspected drugs criminality linked to the east Belfast UVF.

The man was arrested on Thursday evening after cannabis with an estimated street value of £30,000 was seized along with a sum of cash.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) arrested the man on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply and possessing criminal property.

Detective Inspector Maguire said: “This is a significant seizure of Class B drugs which have now been safely removed from our streets and community.

“It demonstrates the PCTF’s ongoing commitment to safeguard local people, and to tackle the supply, use and harrowing consequences of illegal drugs.

“Those involved with illicit drugs are putting money straight into the hands of paramilitaries, whose only concern is financial gain and control. They care nothing about those lives and relationships that get ruined along the way.”

Anyone with information or concerns are urged to contact the PSNI on 101, or to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be given anonymously.

More in this section

Government to backdate windfall tax on energy company profits Government to backdate windfall tax on energy company profits
UK risks angering EU further with response to post-Brexit legal threats UK risks angering EU further with response to post-Brexit legal threats
Family run bus company ending services due to soaring costs Family run bus company ending services due to soaring costs
ulsterarrestbelfastpsni
Court orders people using Dublin building as homeless accommodation to vacate premises

Court orders people using Dublin building as homeless accommodation to vacate premises

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Are you the best punter in Ireland? Qualify for the €50,000 Tote Betting Tournament Final Are you the best punter in Ireland? Qualify for the €50,000 Tote Betting Tournament Final
Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect
Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more