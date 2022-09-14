Wed, 14 Sep, 2022 - 08:33

What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

The discovery of a man's body in a flat in Dublin, energy price hikes, and students facing homelessness are some of the stories that feature on Wednesday's front pages.

The Irish Times leads with the discovery of the body of 28-year-old Tony Dempsey, with gardaí launching a murder investigation.

The Irish Examiner leads with a story on students facing homelessness.

A story on energy price hikes makes the front page of the Irish Independent.

 

The UK front pages are dominated by photos of Queen Elizabeth's hearse arriving at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday night.

The i, Daily Mirror, Daily Telegraph, Daily Express, Daily Mail and The Sun all splash with the late monarch’s “final homecoming”.

“We’ll walk with Gran,” Metro says, reporting the Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex have opted to follow the queen’s coffin on foot with the King as it makes its way to Westminster Hall today.

“A last night at the Palace,” The Times adds, featuring a photo of the Queen’s coffin being carried off an RAF plane by pallbearers yesterday.

Elsewhere, The Guardian writes the UK government could scrap its entire anti-obesity strategy after ministers ordered an official review of measures designed to deter people from eating junk food.

The Independent carries the latest from Ukraine, reporting Russian forces have been ordered to retreat from Kharkiv.

UK businesses are facing a wait of weeks for a share of £150bn from the government, the Financial Times‘ front page says.

And the Daily Star reports technological advances could mean alien life will be discovered within the next 25 years.

