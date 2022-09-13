Budget priority is to protect jobs, says Taoiseach

Vivienne Clarke

The priority for the upcoming budget is to protect jobs, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said, adding the Government will intervene to do so as it did during the Covid-19 pandemic.

While the final budget figures to address the cost-of-living crisis were yet to be finalised, Mr Martin said measures will be taken to address the level of increases which were "off the Richter scale".

The country had to be resilient in the face of Russian president Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine which was using fuel, food and migration as a weapon, he told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland.

There were tried and trusted ways to get help to people through the budget, he said, adding that he favoured the credit approach rather than a cap on energy prices, as is being introduced in the UK.

The full impact of a cap had not yet been worked out, the Taoiseach warned.

He said the social protection system has a number of mechanisms to help those most in need, while energy credits are an effective short-term measure.

Schools would also have to be looked after as capitation grants would not be enough to cover escalating energy costs, Mr Martin added.

The Taoiseach revealed some budget measures will be once-off, while others will last into the Spring.

He added that once we "get through the winter", the situation would be assessed "to see where we are then".

"We came through Covid, we will come through this together," he said.

Budget 2023 will be revealed on Tuesday, September 27th.