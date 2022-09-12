What the papers say: Monday's front pages

Monday's papers lead with Government budget discussions, potential inheritance tax changes and a vicious assault at the Garth Brooks concert.

The Irish Times reports of tensions within Government ahead of the budget, with some Ministers said to have submitted "unrealistic" bids for funding.

The Irish Examiner leads with news that the Government could be asked by the EU to give millions of euro to retail energy companies in a bid to stabilise the sector, despite soaring prices and record profits.

The Commission on Taxation and Welfare is set to recommended that the threshold for inheritance tax should come down radically over the next few years, the Irish Independent reports.

The Irish Daily Mail says Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan wants to impose a windfall tax on energy companies due to their soaring profits.

The Irish Daily Mirror leads with the assault of a garda during the Garth Brooks concert in Croke Park on Sunday night.

Rising fuel costs are impacting a Cork charity, according to The Echo.

The Belfast Telegraph continues coverage of the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth with photos of her cortège in Edinburgh on Sunday.

All the British papers cover the procession of the queen’s coffin.

The Sun and The Daily Telegraph call it the British monarch’s “last great journey”.

The Daily Telegraph



'Her last great journey'



Read Judith Wood's moving piece here: https://t.co/tlrHgdsVUc



— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 11, 2022

It’s the “Queen’s saddest journey”, the Daily Express says.

The Daily Mail has: “The saddest journey… now the long goodbye.”

The procession will be her “final journey”, The Independent, the Daily Star, the i and the Daily Mirror write.

“Our gracious Queen,” Metro calls the late British monarch.

The Times‘ wrap carries the same photo and sentiment as the other papers, while inside shows crowds assembled along the Royal Mile in Edinburgh to see the passing of her cortège.

Elsewhere, the Financial Times and The Guardian carry the latest from the war in Ukraine after Russian forces suffered a major set-back in Kharkiv.

— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) September 11, 2022