Shane Lowry 'happiest man in world' after winning BMW PGA Championship

James Cox

Shane Lowry says he is the happiest man in the world right now after taking a big victory at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

The Offaly man shot a brilliant round of 65 to take the win by one shot on 17 under par.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said it was a tough task but was satisfied to come through it.

Rory McIlroy had a chance to eagle the final hole and send it to a playoff.

The former world number one missed by inches which meant a birdie on the last gave him a final round of 67.

That was enough to end in a tie for second on 16 under par alongside Spain's Jon Rahm.

Graeme McDowell finished on 7 under par and in a tie for 50th place.

Meanwhile, a bogey on the last has ended Leona Maguire's involvement at the Queen City Championship on the LPGA Tour.

The Cavan woman shot a level par round of 72 in Cincinatti to leave herself on 6 under par for the tournament.

That means she ends the week in a tie for 25th place.

A nightmare back nine for Stephanie Meadow saw the Northern Irish woman shoot a 6 over round of 78 and end 1 over for the weekend.

American Ally Ewing has taken the outright lead on 20 under par.