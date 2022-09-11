Sunday Sport: McIlroy in contention at BMW PGA Championship, Rovers face Finn Harps

Kenneth Fox

Golf

Rory McIlroy says he wants to finish his season as well as he possibly can.

He is in contention on 11 under par going into the final round of the BMW PGA Championship - just a shot behind the joint-leaders Viktor Hovland and Soeren Kjeldsen at Wentworth.

The former world number one is just back out for his final round while Shane Lowry is getting his Sunday underway from 10 under par.

Graeme McDowell has finished with a third and final round of 69, his second in a row to end the week on 7 under par and currently in a tie for 40th.

Jonathan Caldwell missed the cut last night on one under par.

The event will end after 54 holes this evening after a curtailed first round owing to Queen Elizabeth's death on Thursday.

===

Leona Maguire has slipped out of contention heading into the final round of the Queen City Championship in the USA.

The Cavan woman shot a disappointing 73 last night to leave herself on six under par and in a tie for 18th place.

She lies 10 shots off the lead which is being held by American Ally Ewing.

Stephanie Meadow is just a shot back from her compatriot with both women getting their final rounds underway at around 1:30pm.

Soccer

Shamrock Rovers have the chance to extend their lead at the top of the SSE Airticity League Premier Division table to four points this evening.

The defending champions take on bottom side Finn Harps.

Kick off at Tallaght Stadium at 7pm.

Sean Hoare is set to miss the game through injury after coming off early in the 0-0 draw with Djurgarden during the week.

===

Chelsea manager Graham Potter says he appreciates Brighton fans may find his decision to leave "hard to accept".

In an open letter to the club's supporters, the 47-year-old admitted he doesn't expect them to "forgive his departure".

Potter's moved to Stamford Bridge to take over from Thomas Tuchel, who was sacked on Wednesday.

Racing

The Irish St Leger is the big race on day two of the Irish Champions Weekend meeting at the Curragh.

Joseph O'Brien and Ger Lyons will do battle as they're represented by Raise You and Kyprios respectively in this afternoon's Classic.

That one goes to post at 4:10pm.

It is one of four Group One races on the day, the first of the eight race card gets underway at a quarter past one.

Rugby

The Irish men's 7s side have been beaten by New Zealand in their Rugby Sevens World Cup semi-final in South Africa.

Jack Kelly touched down just before the break before Andrew Smith scored from the kick-off to give Ireland a chance of reaching the decider.

However, the Kiwis scored with just 90 seconds left to win the game 17-10 in Cape Town.

The mens side will now take on the loser of Australia and Fiji in the bronze medal match at 6:35pm.

Earlier, the women's side were beaten 24-0 by Fiji in their 5th-8th place playoff.

They will now take on England in the 7th-8th playoff this evening.

F1

Charles Leclerc will be hoping for a home Ferrari win in the Italian Grand Prix this afternoon.

The Monégasque driver heads the grid at Monza with Mercedes man George Russell starting from second and Lando Norris of McClaren in third.

Defending champion Max Verstappen will go from 7th after he was one of nine drivers hit with grid penalties over the weekend.