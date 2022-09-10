DAA deploying extra staff at Terminal 2 following Aer Lingus chaos

James Cox

DAA has announced it will deploy additional staff in Terminal 2 at Dublin Airport to facilitate Aer Lingus passengers departing from Saturday night and Sunday as the airline resumes flight operations following an issue with their internal IT system earlier today.

Aer Lingus has said the break in connectivity which affected flights has now been restored, and the airline is taking steps to bring all of its systems back online.

It said it had to cancel 51 flights today, mainly to and from Dublin to European and UK destinations.

DAA was required to deploy contingency plans throughout the day to cater for Aer Lingus passengers that were unable to check in or board their flights following the flight disruption today.

The Aer Lingus IT system outage was caused by a break in connectivity in services from a UK network provider. Aer Lingus has advised that the IT issue have been resolved, and it is taking steps to bring all of its systems back online.

"Aer Lingus advises customers that its operations for tomorrow are planned to operate as normal. Passengers are advised to come to Dublin Airport at the normal time for their scheduled flights," the airline said in a statement.