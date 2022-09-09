Fri, 09 Sep, 2022 - 17:23

O’Neill urges people to be 'respectful' following Queen Elizabeth’s death

The Sinn Féin vice president said she did not think it was appropriate for anybody to be engaged in 'any kind of jokey-type behaviour'
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Sinn Féin vice president Michelle O’Neill has appealed for people to be respectful following the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth.

Ms O’Neill made her comments after being asked about reports of footage on social media which appeared to show a cavalcade of cars and fireworks being lit in apparent celebration following the queen’s death.

Some graffiti had also appeared on walls in Derry mocking the news.

 

Ms O’Neill said: “This is a time for everybody to be respectful.

“Queen Elizabeth has died, there is a family that is mourning her loss.

“At the end of the day, she may have been the Queen of England but she was also a mother, a grandmother, I think people should be very respectful.

“Queen Elizabeth has died, her family are grieving.”

Asked about jokes circulating social media, Ms O’Neill said: “The British people, people from a unionist identity here are grieving her loss and I think everybody should be very respectful of that and not engage in anything that is anything other than respectful.

“I don’t think it's appropriate for anybody to be engaged in any kind of jokey-type behaviour, someone has died and I think it’s important that we are all respectful.”

