Woman jailed for kicking and punching victim in the face over 'difference of opinion'

Tom Tuite

A woman has been jailed for five months for kicking and punching another woman in the face in Dublin city centre following a “difference of opinion”.

Aoife McDonnell (36), with an address at a hostel on College Street, Dublin 2, pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to her victim on March 15th at Aston Quay.

McDonnell appeared before Dublin District Court where Judge John Hughes heard she repeatedly assaulted the victim, leaving her with a bleeding nose, swollen lip and bruises.

The court heard the victim sustained “kicks and punches” to the face, but the accused subsequently made admissions, was apologetic, and “expressed remorse immediately”.

Judge Hughes noted the victim did not wish to provide an impact statement to the court.

McDonnell has nine prior convictions, mostly for public order offences.

Pleading for leniency, her solicitor John Feaheny said there was now no animosity between McDonnell and the victim. He added the accused was homeless at the time and on methadone.

The court heard the attack happened because of a “difference of opinion about something”.

Judge Hughes imposed a nine-month sentence but he suspended the final four months to foster rehabilitation on the condition that McDonnell continues addiction counselling and does not reoffend in the next two years.