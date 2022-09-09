Fri, 09 Sep, 2022 - 11:18

Status yellow rainfall warning issued for the Republic

The warning will begin at 2am on Sunday, lasting until midnight on Monday
Status yellow rainfall warning issued for the Republic

A status yellow rainfall warning has been issued for all counties in the Republic for Sunday.

Met Éireann confirmed the alert will cover the 26 counties from 2am on Sunday until midnight on Monday.

The forecaster warned that "high amounts of rainfall may cause some disruption and spot flooding".

It added the rain will likely be worst in mountainous areas.

Despite the warning, Friday is due to be largely dry with some bright spells, although there is a risk of scattered showers across the country.

It will stay mainly clear overnight. Saturday is set to be dry with a mix of cloud and sunshine.

Highest temperatures are expected to be in the region of 18-22 degrees with moderate north or northwest breezes.

More in this section

Corporate tax receipts make up €1 in every €4 collected, highest ever share Corporate tax receipts make up €1 in every €4 collected, highest ever share
New Northern Ireland secretary warned Executive ‘desperately’ needed New Northern Ireland secretary warned Executive ‘desperately’ needed
President praises Queen Elizabeth’s ‘exceptional’ ability to connect with people President praises Queen Elizabeth’s ‘exceptional’ ability to connect with people
met eireannweather warningrain warning
Sinn Féin would build 100,000 public homes if elected, Eoin Ó Broin says

Sinn Féin would build 100,000 public homes if elected, Eoin Ó Broin says

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more