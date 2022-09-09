Status yellow rainfall warning issued for the Republic

A status yellow rainfall warning has been issued for all counties in the Republic for Sunday.

Met Éireann confirmed the alert will cover the 26 counties from 2am on Sunday until midnight on Monday.

The forecaster warned that "high amounts of rainfall may cause some disruption and spot flooding".

It added the rain will likely be worst in mountainous areas.

Level: Yellow

Type: Rainfall

For Ireland: High amounts of rainfall may cause some disruption & spot flooding, with highest amounts in mountainous areas⚠️💧https://t.co/JAa97a0t2o

Expected Onset: Sunday 11/9/2022 02:00

Expires: Monday 12/9/2022 00:00 pic.twitter.com/UAF6M2UWmu — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 9, 2022

Despite the warning, Friday is due to be largely dry with some bright spells, although there is a risk of scattered showers across the country.

It will stay mainly clear overnight. Saturday is set to be dry with a mix of cloud and sunshine.

Highest temperatures are expected to be in the region of 18-22 degrees with moderate north or northwest breezes.