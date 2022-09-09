Fri, 09 Sep, 2022 - 11:03

Queen’s horse King’s Lynn will not run at the Curragh

The Andrew Balding-trained five-year-old was the only horse owned by the Queen entered to run this weekend.
Queen’s horse King’s Lynn will not run at the Curragh

By PA Sport Staff

King’s Lynn, the only horse owned by Britain's Queen Elizabeth entered to run this weekend, has not been declared for the Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh on Sunday.

Winner of the Group Two Temple Stakes at Haydock earlier in the season, the Andrew Balding-trained five-year-old has since finished down the field in both the King’s Stand and the Platinum Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot in June.

Trainer Andrew Balding
Trainer Andrew Balding. Photo: Alan Crowhurst/PA

He had the option of bidding for Group One glory once more on day two of Irish Champions Weekend, but will not be making the trip across the Irish Sea.

On Thursday Improvise came close to carrying the queen’s colours to success in the final race at Epsom, with Michael Bell’s filly beaten a short head by Mount Kosciuszko.

The queen’s most recent winner was Love Affairs, who impressed at Goodwood on Tuesday for trainer Clive Cox.

More in this section

Corporate tax receipts make up €1 in every €4 collected, highest ever share Corporate tax receipts make up €1 in every €4 collected, highest ever share
New Northern Ireland secretary warned Executive ‘desperately’ needed New Northern Ireland secretary warned Executive ‘desperately’ needed
President praises Queen Elizabeth’s ‘exceptional’ ability to connect with people President praises Queen Elizabeth’s ‘exceptional’ ability to connect with people
racingsportqueenthe queencurraghking's lynn
Sinn Féin would build 100,000 public homes if elected, Eoin Ó Broin says

Sinn Féin would build 100,000 public homes if elected, Eoin Ó Broin says

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more