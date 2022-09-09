Fri, 09 Sep, 2022 - 10:35

Westlife announce two Christmas gigs at Dublin's 3Arena

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, September 16th at 9am
Muireann Duffy

Westlife have announced they will play two Christmas gigs at Dublin's 3Arena this December.

The 'Home For Christmas' shows will be the band's first indoor dates in Dublin in over 11 years, following the success of their recent stadium tours.

Their latest tour saw the foursome pack the Aviva Stadium and Páirc Uí Chaoimh, in addition to major venues around Europe.

The band - made up of Shane Filan, Mark Feehily, Kian Egan and Nicky Byrne - took to Twitter to confirm the news, tweeting: "Ireland!! We are so thrilled to announce that after over 11 years, we will be playing two intimate shows at Dublin's 3Arena."

"There really is no place like home, especially at Christmastime, and we can't wait to see you there," they added.

The gigs are scheduled for Tuesday, December 20th and Wednesday, December 21st, with tickets going on sale on Friday, September 16th at 9am via Ticketmaster.

 

