Thu, 08 Sep, 2022 - 07:18

What the papers say: Thursday's front pages

Images of Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte settling into their new school adorns several of Thursday’s front pages.
By PA Reporter

Thursday's front pages include measures to alleviate the pressure of spiralling electricity bills in the Budget, and the funeral of Jack de Bromhead who died in a horse riding accident.

The Irish Times reports that Ministers are pressing for a multi billion-euro budget day giveaway to help consumers with spiralling energy costs which is expected to include a larger electricity bill credit than the €200 provided earlier this year.

The Irish Examiner reports that the grieving family of Andrew Gearns, who took his own life days after entering Cork prison while at “a very low ebb” believe that more should have been done to protect him.

On the front page of the Irish Independent, the European Central Bank (ECB) is poised to deliver a hammer blow to homeowners, with a second hefty rise in interest rates. While the Leaving Cert class of 2022 is facing a knife-edge points race finish with many high-achieving students expected to lose out on their top college choice.

The Echo reports that 'unprecedented' energy costs continue to climb for Cork businesses and residents, as another supplier has hiked prices. It also reports that

 

 

 

While in the UK, the papers are led by the new Prime Minister’s energy plan.

The Guardian, The Telegraph and the Daily Mirror report a freeze on energy bills until 2024 is set to be the basis of Liz Truss’s plans to tackle soaring energy prices.

The Daily Mail says the PM’s “energy revolution” will also feature an end to the fracking ban and “signal a new era of oil and gas exploration in the North Sea”.

The i reports the plan comes as the pound hits its lowest level against the US dollar since 1985.

The plan will prove Ms Truss is a “woman of action”, according to the Daily Express.

Elsewhere, The Sun leads with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attending a welcome session at Lambrook School, accompanied by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Metro reports a man has admitted to stabbing his girlfriend to death in a “jealous rage”.

And the Daily Star says historians have claimed Jesus Christ was the first person to play cricket.

Major European allergy conference to take place in Cork

Major European allergy conference to take place in Cork

