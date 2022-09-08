What the papers say: Thursday's front pages

By PA Reporter

Thursday's front pages include measures to alleviate the pressure of spiralling electricity bills in the Budget, and the funeral of Jack de Bromhead who died in a horse riding accident.

The Irish Times reports that Ministers are pressing for a multi billion-euro budget day giveaway to help consumers with spiralling energy costs which is expected to include a larger electricity bill credit than the €200 provided earlier this year.

The Irish Examiner reports that the grieving family of Andrew Gearns, who took his own life days after entering Cork prison while at “a very low ebb” believe that more should have been done to protect him.

On the front page of the Irish Independent, the European Central Bank (ECB) is poised to deliver a hammer blow to homeowners, with a second hefty rise in interest rates. While the Leaving Cert class of 2022 is facing a knife-edge points race finish with many high-achieving students expected to lose out on their top college choice.

The Echo reports that 'unprecedented' energy costs continue to climb for Cork businesses and residents, as another supplier has hiked prices.

While in the UK, the papers are led by the new Prime Minister’s energy plan.

The Guardian, The Telegraph and the Daily Mirror report a freeze on energy bills until 2024 is set to be the basis of Liz Truss’s plans to tackle soaring energy prices.

Guardian front page, Thursday 8 September 2022: Truss banks on energy bill freeze in bid to unite party

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:



'Truss vows 'never again' on energy bills'



Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/uF0hVJeC2Y — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 7, 2022

Thursday's front page: About Time!

⚫ PM Truss bows to Mirror's demand for bills freeze on first day in office...but refuses to make energy firms pay.

The Daily Mail says the PM’s “energy revolution” will also feature an end to the fracking ban and “signal a new era of oil and gas exploration in the North Sea”.

The i reports the plan comes as the pound hits its lowest level against the US dollar since 1985.

Thursday's front page: Truss reveals energy gamble - as pound hits 1985 low

The plan will prove Ms Truss is a “woman of action”, according to the Daily Express.

Elsewhere, The Sun leads with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attending a welcome session at Lambrook School, accompanied by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Tomorrow's front page: Young royals George, Charlotte and Louis arrive at their new school for the first time

Metro reports a man has admitted to stabbing his girlfriend to death in a “jealous rage”.

Tomorrow's paper today 📰



DATING APP MURDER



🔴 Brute admits stabbing online match, 19, in jealous rage

And the Daily Star says historians have claimed Jesus Christ was the first person to play cricket.