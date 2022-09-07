Wed, 07 Sep, 2022 - 21:54

Gardaí seize drugs and vehicles worth €681,000

Three men, aged in their 20s, were arrested at the scene and taken to Store Street Garda Station.
Gardaí seize drugs and vehicles worth €681,000

By Michelle Devane, PA

More than €680,000 worth of drugs and vehicles have been seized during a search in Dublin, gardaí said.

The search at a property in Dublin 1 was conducted at about 3.30pm on Wednesday as part of a planned operation which targets the sale and supply of drugs, as well as anti-social behaviour in the area.

During the course of the search gardaí seized cannabis herb with an estimated value of €652,000, cannabis resin with an estimated value of €25,000 and cocaine with an estimated value of €4,000.

The combined estimated value of drugs seized is €681,000; the drugs will now be sent for analysis.

Gardaí also seized 12 scrambler motorcycles, three electric scooters and two speed boats during the search operation.

Three men, aged in their 20s, were arrested at the scene and taken to Store Street Garda Station.

Gardaí attached to the Community Policing Unit in Store Street Garda Station, with assistance from the Dublin Metropolitan Region North Central Divisional Drugs Unit, carried out the search.

It forms part of Operation Tara, an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, which was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris last year.

More in this section

Howth Church of Ireland opposes planned 'destination' hotel Howth Church of Ireland opposes planned 'destination' hotel
Major European allergy conference to take place in Cork Major European allergy conference to take place in Cork
Building and construction output down 4.5% in 2022 - CSO Building and construction output down 4.5% in 2022 - CSO
seizureirish
EU ready to be ‘flexible and responsive’ over Northern Ireland Protocol: Martin

EU ready to be ‘flexible and responsive’ over Northern Ireland Protocol: Martin

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more