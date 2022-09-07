Man (80s) dies following Limerick collision

James Cox

A man, aged in his 80s, has died following a two-car collision in Co Limerick on Wednesday.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after the fatal crash.

At approximately 4:15pm, gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a two0car collision that occurred on the N21, Ballingowan, Newcastle West, Co Limerick.

The driver of one of the cars, a man in his 80s was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The road is currently closed to allow for a technical examination to conducted by forensic collision investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. They are also appealing to road users who were travelling in the area between 4pm and 4:30pm with camera footage (including dash cam), to make it available to them.

Anyone with information can contact Newcastle West Garda Station on 069 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.