Tallaght deaths: Joint funeral to be held for three siblings on Friday

Three siblings who died after a violent incident at their home in Dublin last weekend are to be remembered at a joint funeral.

Lisa Cash (18), and twins Chelsea and Christy Cawley (8) were fatally injured at their family home on Rossfield Avenue, Tallaght in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A funeral mass will take place at St Aidan’s Church, Brookfield at 10am on Friday, after which they will be buried at Bohernabreena Cemetery.

“Lisa, Chelsea and Christy will be forever loved and very sadly missed by their heartbroken family,” a death notice on Tuesday said.

It noted the siblings were the “beloved and cherished” son and daughters of Margaret and the late Andy Cash and Billy Cawley, and brother and sisters of Margaret and Mikey.

The three deceased are to repose at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home in The Square, Tallaght on Thursday from 2pm to 5pm.

Their family expressed “a very special thanks to everyone for all their love and kindness over the past few days”.

Andrew Cash (24), the siblings’ older brother, was charged with their murder on Monday.

During his appearance in Dublin District Court on Monday evening, Mr Cash gave a “no comment” when charged with the murder of his two sisters and brother.