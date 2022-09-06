Tue, 06 Sep, 2022 - 10:17

Bertie Ahern: Important for Northern Ireland that Truss does well as prime minister

Former taoiseach Bertie Ahern has said that it was important for Northern Ireland that Liz Truss do well as UK prime minister
Bertie Ahern: Important for Northern Ireland that Truss does well as prime minister

Vivienne Clarke

Former taoiseach Bertie Ahern has said that it was important for Northern Ireland that Liz Truss do well as UK prime minister.

However, he predicted that the new prime minister will be “so busy” with the war in Ukraine, the cost of living crisis, the NHS and rising energy prices that she will leave the issue of Northern Ireland to the new Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.

Whoever is appointed as UK foreign secretary and as Secretary of State for Northern Ireland will be “absolutely crucial”, Mr Ahern told Newstalk Breakfast.

It was inevitable that there would be “one more try” for a negotiated or diplomatic solution to the Northern Ireland Protocol. If there was a negotiated settlement it would mean that the Northern Ireland Executive could open up.

“There is one chance left at this.”

The key issue would be the internal UK market position, this was “solvable” he said. The EU would probably have to compromise on goods not leaving the UK.

While he did not know Ms Truss personally, Mr Ahern said she appeared to be a person who takes the hard line on an issue, but could change her mind or political party.

“She has a hell of an agenda on her table.”

More in this section

Teacher Enoch Burke jailed for refusing to comply with court injunction Teacher Enoch Burke jailed for refusing to comply with court injunction
What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages
Homeowners urged to act now to avoid mortgage repayment hikes Homeowners urged to act now to avoid mortgage repayment hikes
northern irelandukliz trussbertie ahern
Flowers and candles left at home of siblings who died in violent incident

Flowers and candles left at home of siblings who died in violent incident

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more