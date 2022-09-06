What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

A man being charged with the murder of his three siblings in Tallaght is the main story on Tuesday's front pages.

Andy Cash was charged with the murder of Lisa Cash (18) and her eight-year-old twin brother and sister, Christy and Chelsea Cawley.

The Irish Times, Irish Examiner and Irish Independent lead with the story.

The Echo leads with a story on plans for a €250 million Irish Distillers investment in Midleton, 'the home of Irish whiskey'.

Andy Cash being charged with the murder of his three siblings is also the main story on the front pages of the Irish Daily Mail, Irish Sun, Irish Daily Star and The Herald.

After what seem like endless price hikes, could we really see the energy giants being forced to give back some of their profits? — The Irish Daily Mail (@irishdailymail) September 6, 2022

Today's Irish Sun front page — The Irish Sun (@IrishSunOnline) September 6, 2022

Tuesday's front page — Irish Daily Star (@IsFearrAnStar) September 6, 2022

Liz Truss’s victory in the Tory leadership contest dominates Tuesday’s UK papers.

The Daily Express and Daily Mail celebrate Ms Truss’s victory, with the former urging Britons to “put faith in Truss to deliver for Britain”.

Metro carries the PM-elect’s promise to “deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow the economy”.

Tomorrow's Paper Today



LIZ: I WILL DELIVER



LIZ: I WILL DELIVER

Next PM promises 'bold plan' on energy, tax and NHS — Metro (@MetroUK) September 5, 2022

The Times, The Daily Telegraph and Financial Times all report Ms Truss is expected to freeze energy bills as part of her plan to address the sector’s crisis.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:



'Energy bills to be frozen until the next election'#TomorrowsPapersToday



'Energy bills to be frozen until the next election' — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 5, 2022

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Tuesday September 6 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) September 5, 2022

The story is also carried by The Sun and i.

On tomorrow's front page: Liz Truss will FREEZE energy bills for homes and businesses in her first major act as new Prime Minister — The Sun (@TheSun) September 5, 2022

Meanwhile, The Guardian asks if the politician will prove sufficient to “avert the looming crisis?”

Guardian front page, Tuesday 6 September 2022: Truss wins – but can she avert the looming crisis? — Guardian news (@guardiannews) September 5, 2022

Tories have warned Ms Truss she is in a “race against time” to save the party, according to The Independent.

“Same old Tories”, is the headline of the Daily Mirror under a blended composite of the last four Conservative leaders.

And the Daily Star takes a sideways view of the premiership of Boris Johnson.

The international edition of The New York Times leads with the challenges facing Liz Truss as she takes over as UK prime minister.