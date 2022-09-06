What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

A man being charged with the murder of his three siblings in Tallaght is the main story on Tuesday's front pages.
Andy Cash was charged with the murder of Lisa Cash (18) and her eight-year-old twin brother and sister, Christy and Chelsea Cawley.
The Irish Times, Irish Examiner and Irish Independent lead with the story.
The Echo leads with a story on plans for a €250 million Irish Distillers investment in Midleton, 'the home of Irish whiskey'.
Andy Cash being charged with the murder of his three siblings is also the main story on the front pages of the Irish Daily Mail, Irish Sun, Irish Daily Star and The Herald.
Liz Truss’s victory in the Tory leadership contest dominates Tuesday’s UK papers.
The Daily Express and Daily Mail celebrate Ms Truss’s victory, with the former urging Britons to “put faith in Truss to deliver for Britain”.
Metro carries the PM-elect’s promise to “deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow the economy”.
The Times, The Daily Telegraph and Financial Times all report Ms Truss is expected to freeze energy bills as part of her plan to address the sector’s crisis.
The story is also carried by The Sun and i.
Meanwhile, The Guardian asks if the politician will prove sufficient to “avert the looming crisis?”
Tories have warned Ms Truss she is in a “race against time” to save the party, according to The Independent.
“Same old Tories”, is the headline of the Daily Mirror under a blended composite of the last four Conservative leaders.
And the Daily Star takes a sideways view of the premiership of Boris Johnson.
The international edition of The New York Times leads with the challenges facing Liz Truss as she takes over as UK prime minister.
