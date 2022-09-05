Man being questioned in relation to deaths of siblings in Tallaght

James Cox

Postmortems will be carried out today on the bodies of 8-year-old twins killed during a violent incident at their family home in Dublin.

Chelsea and Christy Cawley were stabbed to death along with their 18-year-old sister Lisa Cash at their home on Rossfield Avenue in Tallaght, just after midnight on Sunday.

The postmortem on Lisa Cash was completed last night.

The siblings' 14-year-old brother managed to escape but was seriously injured and is still being treated in hospital.

The three siblings were taken to Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) in Crumlin, but all three were later pronounced dead.

A man aged in his 20s who was known to all of the victims is now in custody at Tallaght Garda Station.

Local people speak to a Garda at the scene in the Rossfield Estate in Tallaght, Dublin. Photo: Niall Carson/PA

Local TD John Lahart said the local community is numb with shock.

"Some of them witnessed some of the events and what we know at this stage is that the first responders, who were uniformed gardaí, were met with a violent, frenzied and traumatic event, and were supported then subsequently by armed detectives and the special support unit. Obviously armed force wasn't necessary."

18-year-old Lisa Cash. Photo: Garda Press Office

The Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee, said: “The killing of three young family members is a tragedy, so awful and heart-breaking. It is difficult to comprehend.

“My thoughts are with the family and the local community as they deal with this unimaginable crime.

“Gardaí and other services are supporting them at this difficult time.”

Dermot Richardson, Sinn Féin councillor for the Tallaght area, called for welfare support to be put in place for the family, local community and schoolchildren.

He also called for people to stop sharing video footage of the incident on WhatsApp and social media sites.

Forensic officers remove a bag at the scene. Photo: Niall Carson/PA

“There are videos being shared on WhatsApp. I would ask people not to share it out of respect for the family and the local community as well,” he added.

“If you have footage, please pass on to the gardaí.”

Fianna Fáil councillor Charlie O’Connor, who was at the scene on Sunday morning, said there is widespread shock in the community.

“I don’t know how to describe it. I was getting calls from early morning with people bringing it to my attention,” Mr O’Connor said.

“People are only now beginning to come out of their house. I was at the Catholic Church a while ago and a lot people hadn’t heard, but the news was getting through.

Fianna Fáil councillor Charlie O'Connor at the scene. Photo: Niall Carson/PA

“There is deep shock, people are really, really upset, any event like this would cause shock but the fact that it involves children.

“It’s a really shocking event for this community, and indeed for the wider Tallaght community and elsewhere. This will affect many, many people.

“I was talking to the gardaí, and they told me that their colleagues who were on last night were all deeply shocked.

“It is terrible. We have to think of the family, think of their neighbours, think of the wider community.

“Attempts are being made to support the local community and the local Brookfield Youth and Community Centre has just confirmed to me that they’re opening up now for the rest of the day.

“People are welcome to come and grieve and have a cup of tea and talk about their grief.

“I really find it shocking to think three children of that age are no longer with us and won’t be going to school in the morning.” - Additional reporting from PA