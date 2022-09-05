What the papers say: Monday's front pages

The killing of three siblings in an incident at their home in Tallaght dominated Monday's front pages.

The tragedy is the lead story on the front pages of The Irish Times, Irish Examiner and Irish Independent.

The Echo leads with a story on beach litter blackspots on the Cork coast.

The deaths of Chelsea Cawley, Christy Cawley and Linda Cash feature on the front pages of the Irish Daily Mail and The Herald.

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph leads with a story on a care worker who was offered a job despite being accused of murder.

The Irish News leads also leads with the killing of Chelsea Cawley, Christy Cawley and Linda Cash.

Good morning. Today's #FrontPage



3 siblings stabbed to death named



New PM urged to work with EU



Read:



Subscribe:



Home Delivery:

The UK papers on Monday are led by Liz Truss’s pledge to take action on soaring energy bills.

The Daily Express says Ms Truss has promised “immediate” action on the energy crisis, with The Daily Telegraph reporting she could freeze bills as prime minister to help the nation’s poorest households.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:



'Truss could freeze bills to avoid energy ‘Armageddon’'#TomorrowsPapersToday



Sign up for the Front Page newsletter

The Daily Mirror leads with criticism over the Tory leadership frontrunner claiming the details of her cost-of-living plan are still a week away.

The i carries a warning from Ms Truss, who is the front-runner in the Tory leadership contest, that any plan will come with “difficult decisions”.

Monday's front page: PM in waiting - Liz Truss warns of pain to pay for energy help as she prepares for office

The Guardian reports Ms Truss intends on defying Tory warnings to press ahead with tax cuts.

Guardian front page, Monday 5 September 2022: Truss will press on with tax cuts despite Tory warnings

The Daily Mail leads with a comic on the BBC’s Have I Got News For You mocking the current UK foreign secretary.

Elsewhere, Metro says police have arrested three suspects over the shooting death of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool last month.

Tomorrow's Paper Tonight 📰



OLIVIA'S MURDER HUNT: 3 ARE HELD



🔴 New suspects grilled over nine-year-old's gun killing #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/XXLPkF4dqw — Metro (@MetroUK) September 4, 2022

The Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex did not meet up on Sunday despite staying half-a-mile apart from each other, according to The Sun.

On tomorrow's front page: William and Kate half a mile from Harry and Meghan but have 'no plans to meet until bombshell memoir is released'

And the Daily Star says pubs are in need of targeted help amid the energy crisis.