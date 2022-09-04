In Photos: 'Singin' in the Rain' Electric Picnic 2022 returns to Stradbally

Kenneth Fox
After two long years Ireland's biggest music and arts festival Electric Picnic returned to Stradbally, Co Laois.
Although it was wet and rainy for most of three-day festival, it didn't dampen the spirits of the close to 70,000 music lovers.
With the likes of Dermot Kennedy, Tame Impala and Arctic Monkeys headlining, there was plenty of variety on show.
There were also a number of Irish acts on the bill with the likes of Denise Chalia, Picture This, Fontaines D.C., James Vincent McMorrow and The Coronas flying the green flag.
Here are some of the best pictures from the festival.