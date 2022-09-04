Sun, 04 Sep, 2022 - 09:30

Sinn Féin remains most popular party in Ireland, poll finds

Support for Sinn Féin is up one point to 36 per cent in the new Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks poll.
Sinn Féin remains most popular party in Ireland, poll finds

Sinn Féin remains the most popular political party in the Republic and has extended its lead in the latest poll.

Support for Sinn Féin is up one point to 36 per cent in the new Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks poll.

Fine Gael has dropped one point to 21 per cent, while Fianna Fáil is also down one point to 16 per cent.

Support for the Green Party has dropped to 2 per cent.

People Before Profit are up one point to 5 per cent, the Social Democrats are at 4 per cent, Labour have 3 per cent, Aontú are at 3 per cent, while Independents/Others rose to 11 per cent, up two points.

Some 57 per cent of those questioned said they expect Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald to be taoiseach after the next general election, compared to 18 per cent saying Fine Gael’s Leo Varadkar.

Just 6 per cent of those polled expect Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin to be taoiseach after the next election.

More in this section

Teenager in critical condition following Dublin nightclub attack Teenager in critical condition following Dublin nightclub attack
Electric Picnic weather: Heavy rain hits campers as Met Éireann issues new warning Electric Picnic weather: Heavy rain hits campers as Met Éireann issues new warning
Met Éireann issues warning for 'intense rainfall' in 13 counties Met Éireann issues warning for 'intense rainfall' in 13 counties
leo varadkarmicheal martinfine gaelsinn féinfianna failmary lou mcdonaldireland
Three sisters die after violent incident in Tallaght

Three sisters die after violent incident in Tallaght

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more