Electric Picnic weather: Heavy rain forecast as Met Éireann issues warning

Music fans at Electric Picnic are set for a washout as Met Éireann warns of heavy and persistent rain this weekend.

The forecaster has issued a status yellow rainfall warning between 9pm on Saturday and midday on Sunday. It said high rainfall amounts this weekend "may cause disruption".

A rainfall advisory is also in place for wet and windy weather from Friday evening until Monday.

More than 70,000 people are expected to attend the three-day festival in Stradbally, Co Laois.

The site opened on Thursday for 20,000 early entry ticket holders, while the music and entertainment kicks off on Friday.

Persistent rain is set to begin on Friday evening, and it will be locally heavy at times.

On Saturday rain will push across the country with a mix of sunny spells and heavy showers will follow. As the day goes on Met Éireann has warned that some showers will be heavy and thundery.

Saturday night will see conditions turning very wet, with strong winds sweeping northwards. There is a possibility of localised flooding – not ideal for campers at the Stradbally music festival.

Sunday will also start with heavy rain, which will gradually clear with some sunny spells in the morning, and a few more showers in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach 15 to 20 degrees, with strong and gusty winds, that will become southerly and moderate during the afternoon.

Sunday night is to be wet and blustery once again with temperatures remaining mild.