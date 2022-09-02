What the papers say: Friday's front pages

Skyrocketing energy bills and inflated Leaving Cert grades make the front pages of Friday's newspapers.

Electric Ireland's latest price hike generates the lead story for The Irish Times, Irish Examiner, Irish Daily Mail and The Echo.

The Times highlights comments from Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe that measures to ease costs will be implemented quickly after the budget, while the Mail says the Taoiseach wants households to cut back on their energy use.

The Irish Independent reports that Leaving Cert students face a tight race for college places next week after the third year of bumper grades.

GAA officials have launched an investigation after a referee was assaulted at an underage football game, the Irish Daily Star reports.

The Irish News and Belfast Telegraph both cover the Greenvale Hotel tragedy, after it was announced two men will be charged over the death of three teenagers in a crush outside a St Patrick's Day disco in 2019.

The British front pages feature a new report on partygate and different takes on how to solve the energy crisis.

The Daily Mail and the Daily Express lead on findings from Lord Pannick that reportedly say the inquiry into partygate is “endangering democracy”.

Front page - Now even Boris critic says Partygate probe is wrong#TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/hx3jL6Vs4K pic.twitter.com/rKRAwQfzlp — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) September 1, 2022

British health service vacancies have reached a “staggering” record high, according to The Independent, while The Daily Telegraph reports GPs were given “record pay rises” during the pandemic.

Our front page tomorrow @Independent #TomorrowsPapersToday@Rebeccasmt on the NHS vacancies crisis, @samueljlovett on new hope for skin cancer treatment and @mjcritchley on how the rest of the Premier League is dealing with Erling Haaland pic.twitter.com/q84esQ0Lkf — Alastair Jamieson (@alastairjam) September 1, 2022

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:



'GPs given record pay rises in pandemic'#TomorrowsPapersToday



Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/HnEPgBfZEa — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 1, 2022

The i reports that advice from energy firms on how to tackle rising bills would cost “tens of billions” in taxpayers’ money.

Friday's front page: Energy firms' plan to tackle crunch would cost taxpayer tens of billions #TomorrowsPapersToday



Latest by @singharj: https://t.co/7iSrCLYT9N pic.twitter.com/S7X5fhcAiM — i newspaper (@theipaper) September 1, 2022

Two out of three police forces have seen an increase in gun crime, according to The Guardian.

Guardian front page, Friday 2 September 2022: Revealed: two out of three police forces hit by increase in gun crime pic.twitter.com/t6q51PcEO7 — The Guardian (@guardian) September 1, 2022

The Sun reports Whitehall officials used the British prime minister’s official jet for a “£50,000 boozy jolly over Britain”.

On tomorrow's front page: Fury as giggling Whitehall pen-pushers use Prime Minister’s official jet for shameless £50,000 boozy jolly over Britainhttps://t.co/Ui9TiafZaf pic.twitter.com/DhcI6UUgcQ — The Sun (@TheSun) September 1, 2022

CCTV footage of the man who allegedly shot nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel is front page of the Daily Mirror.

Metro leads on the passing of British broadcaster and journalist Bill Turnbull.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰



THANK YOU BILL



🔴 'Thousands' of lives saved thanks to Turnbull's heroic campaigning #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ox6DMWby6s — Metro (@MetroUK) September 1, 2022

Vladimir Putin has broadened the score of his war in Ukraine, according to the Financial Times.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Friday September 2 https://t.co/LLajFJb3QF pic.twitter.com/APLPctrQYF — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) September 1, 2022

And the Daily Star says “genius Bozo” has solved the energy crisis.