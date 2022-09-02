Fri, 02 Sep, 2022 - 07:50

What the papers say: Friday's front pages

Skyrocketing energy bills and inflated Leaving Cert grades make the front pages of Friday's newspapers.
What the papers say: Friday's front pages

Skyrocketing energy bills and inflated Leaving Cert grades make the front pages of Friday's newspapers.

Electric Ireland's latest price hike generates the lead story for The Irish Times, Irish Examiner, Irish Daily Mail and The Echo.

The Times highlights comments from Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe that measures to ease costs will be implemented quickly after the budget, while the Mail says the Taoiseach wants households to cut back on their energy use.

 

The Irish Independent reports that Leaving Cert students face a tight race for college places next week after the third year of bumper grades.

GAA officials have launched an investigation after a referee was assaulted at an underage football game, the Irish Daily Star reports.

The Irish News and Belfast Telegraph both cover the Greenvale Hotel tragedy, after it was announced two men will be charged over the death of three teenagers in a crush outside a St Patrick's Day disco in 2019.

The British front pages feature a new report on partygate and different takes on how to solve the energy crisis.

The Daily Mail and the Daily Express lead on findings from Lord Pannick that reportedly say the inquiry into partygate is “endangering democracy”.

British health service vacancies have reached a “staggering” record high, according to The Independent, while The Daily Telegraph reports GPs were given “record pay rises” during the pandemic.

The i reports that advice from energy firms on how to tackle rising bills would cost “tens of billions” in taxpayers’ money.

Two out of three police forces have seen an increase in gun crime, according to The Guardian.

The Sun reports Whitehall officials used the British prime minister’s official jet for a “£50,000 boozy jolly over Britain”.

CCTV footage of the man who allegedly shot nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel is front page of the Daily Mirror.

Metro leads on the passing of British broadcaster and journalist Bill Turnbull.

Vladimir Putin has broadened the score of his war in Ukraine, according to the Financial Times.

And the Daily Star says “genius Bozo” has solved the energy crisis.

More in this section

Cork climate activist, 17, says emissions messaging to farmers is wrong Cork climate activist, 17, says emissions messaging to farmers is wrong
Stormont parties warned of ‘bleak outlook’ even with return of proper Executive Stormont parties warned of ‘bleak outlook’ even with return of proper Executive
PSNI source ‘leaking’ material on Donohoe case on social media, court told PSNI source ‘leaking’ material on Donohoe case on social media, court told
irish timesirish examinerthe guardianirish independentfinancial timespressdaily mailmetroeditionsdaily expressdaily mirrordaily starthe daily telegraphthe timesithe independentirish daily maili newspaperft
Belfast City Council agrees to name bridge after Noah Donohoe

Belfast City Council agrees to name bridge after Noah Donohoe

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more