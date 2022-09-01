Roscommon GAA launch investigation after referee assaulted during underage match

An investigation has been launched by Roscommon GAA following an alleged assault on a referee.

Footage circulating online appears to show the match official lying on the ground and receiving medical attention.

It followed an exchange with an individual at an underage game in Ballyforan on Wednesday night.

In a statement, Roscommon GAA said it “strongly condemns” behaviour which puts officials at risk.

“Roscommon GAA is aware of an incident involving a referee during an underage match in Ballyforan on Wednesday evening,” said the statement.

“We would like to wish the referee involved in this incident a speedy recovery.

“Roscommon GAA strongly condemns any behaviour that puts any of our match officials at risk.”

The match was abandoned in the second half of the game and an investigation has been launched.