What the papers say: Thursday's front pages

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly failing to register a property with the Residential Tenancies Board, and the rising cost of living may affect pension perks, feature across today's front pages.

The Irish Times reports Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has admitted that he failed to register a rental property in Dublin for the past three years with the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB), and only did so late last week after it emerged Fianna Fáil TDRobert Troy had also registered a property late.

On the front page of the Irish Examiner, the HSE’s National Screening Service has been accused of “rewriting the facts” of the Cervical Check scandal by campaigners. While a protected butterfly and rare mushrooms could hamstring Cork GAA efforts to secure planning for more than 300 homes in Cork City.

On the front page of The Echo, a Cork Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) rep has warned of a “bleak winter ahead” if nothing is done to tackle overcrowding in Cork’s hospitals, as latest figures show that almost 1,300 patients were left on trolleys in Cork in August.

The Irish Independent reports that pensioners face losing a range of perks after an expert group advised the Government to scrap lower USC rates, tax reliefs and PRSI exemptions for retirees.

The Irish Daily Mail reports that the Saint Vincent de Paul took about 30 calls an hour in August from distressed parents worried about the costs of sending their children back to School.

On the front page of The Irish Sun, Ryan Giggs' 17-day domestic abuse trial collapsed on Wednesday after the jury failed to reach a verdict.

Meanwhile in the UK, the mastheads look at the UK’s spiralling bills and their consequences.

The Guardian, The Independent and the Daily Mirror all lead on the cost-of-living crisis, which the latter reports will cause three million more Britons to “fall into poverty trap”.

Children may die if families turn off heat, warn experts

Tories are urging leadership frontrunner Liz Truss to “act fast” on rocketing energy prices, according to the i, while The Daily Telegraph reports Ms Truss may axe motorway speed limits.

Thursday's front page: Tories urge Truss to act fast on UK energy hikes



Latest from @singharj:

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:



'Truss hints she may axe motorway speed limits'





Elsewhere, The Times reports on the “decline of (the) traditional UK family”.

German manufacturers have halted production in response to a surge in energy prices caused by a Russian squeeze on gas supplies, according to the Financial Times.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 1 September

The Daily Express reports the Queen will appoint the next prime minister at Balmoral instead of London.

Metro and The Sun lead on the Ryan Giggs trial.

Tomorrow's Paper Today



RYAN GIGGS TRIAL JURY SPLIT



Footballer may face retrial in abuse case

On tomorrow's front page: Ryan Gigg's 17-day domestic abuse trial collapses after the jury failed to reach a verdict

The Daily Mail reports a former murder suspect won custody of a neighbour’s child “by duping social workers”.

Thursday's Daily MAIL: "How Could They Give My Son To My 'Deceitful' Neighbour?"

And the Daily Star says the HMS Prince of Wales broke down due to its propeller shaft.