Tributes paid to elderly couple who died in Cork multi-vehicle crash

Tributes have been paid to an elderly couple who were killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Cork.

John Patrick Allen (83), and his wife, Bernadette (82), died when the car he was driving was involved in a head-on collision with a car transporter on a stretch of the N28, between the Shannon Park roundabout and Shanbally village on Tuesday morning.

The couple lived in Glenwood, a housing estate in Carrigaline, less than 1km away.

They died on a bend close to Raffeen Creek Golf Club, where both were respected lifetime members.

According to the Irish Examiner, Ms Allen is a former lady captain of the club and Mr Allen also held numerous positions in the club over the years.

While a garda investigation into the cause of the incident is underway, it is hoped that an autopsy may be able to shed light on whether Mr Allen suffered some form of medical episode in the moments before the collision.

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath described the incident as a “dreadful tragedy”.

He told the Irish Examiner: “The community has been left just completely shocked by this.

“It is just terribly sad news and we extend our deepest sympathies to the family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them.”

Head-on collision

The collision occurred at around 11am on Tuesday. The driver of the truck tried to take evasive action, but the collision could not be avoided.

His articulated vehicle flipped onto its side, sending some vehicles from its trailer across the road, and debris flying through the air.

Mr Allen died almost instantly. Mrs Allen was alive when emergency services arrived but, despite their best efforts to save her, she died at the scene a short time later.

The driver of a second car which was struck during the collision was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital for treatment for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the transporter and the driver of a third car which was also involved in the collision were both medically assessed at the scene, but did not require hospital treatment for their physical injuries.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward. Anyone with information can contact Togher Garda Station on 021 4947120.