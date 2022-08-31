Wed, 31 Aug, 2022 - 10:13

Man injured in Limerick shooting incident

The man was taken to University Hospital Limerick with non-life threatening injuries
David Raleigh

Gardaí in Limerick are appealing information after a man sustained injuries in an apparent gun attack in John Carew Park on Tuesday night.

The injured man, aged in his 20s, sustained a number of pellet wounds during the incident and was taken to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.

His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Gardaí said the incident occurred at approximately 10.30pm, adding that no arrests have yet been made and enquiries into the matter are ongoing.

Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to contact Roxboro Garda station on 061-214 340 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111.

