Tue, 30 Aug, 2022 - 10:25

Couple in hospital after being attacked at Cork home

The man and woman were transferred to Cork University Hospital having sustained injuries in the incident which occurred shortly before 1am on Tuesday.
Olivia Kelleher

Gardaí are investigating after a couple in their 20s were attacked at their home in the Innishmore housing estate in Ballincollig, Co Cork in the early hours of this morning.

A gang of men arrived at the house and attacked the couple inside. The alarm was raised and paramedics and gardai arrived at the scene.

The man and woman were taken by ambulance to hospital for non life-threatening injuries. It is understood they incurred cut type injuries in the assault.

The area where the attack occurred was sealed off for a forensic examination.

Gardaí are also carrying door to door enquiries as they continue their probe in to the matter. There is no known motive for the attack.

Members of the public who may have witnessed the incident or have information on it are asked to contact gardai in Ballincollig on 021 4214680, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

