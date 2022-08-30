Tue, 30 Aug, 2022 - 08:19

What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

EU plans to intervene amid energy price rises, surgery delays due to a lack of staff, and a possible replacement for Robert Troy's junior ministerial role are among the topics on Tuesday's front pages.

The Irish Times leads with plans for an EU intervention in energy prices.

The Irish Examiner leads with a story on surgery delays.

Dara Calleary, who stepped down as Minister for Agriculture after Golfgate, could replace Robert Troy as junior enterprise minister, according to the Irish Independent.

The Echo leads with a Cork teacher warning proposed changes to the Leaving Cert would "double stress" for students.

The Irish Sun leads with a story on Fair City actor Bryan Murray's Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis.

The Herald leads with a story on an alleged attack on a woman in Dublin.

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph leads with a story on the death of two 16-year-old boys in a tragic drowning incident in Co Derry.

The Irish News leads with an investigation into a fatal hit-and-run.

Conservative tax plans and royal woes feature across the UK mastheads on Tuesday.

Liz Truss’s pitch on taxes is front page of the Daily Express and the i, while The Times reports the Tory leadership frontrunner will give the green light for further oil drilling in the North Sea.

The Guardian carries a warning the cost-of-living crisis will close schools as Metro says rising bills will close pubs.

A backlog in court cases and barrister’ strikes is causing criminals to “go free”, according to a report in The Independent.

The Sun and the Daily Mail lead on new claims from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Ghislaine Maxwell has become friends with a “notorious murderer” in jail, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Daily Telegraph reports statins rarely cause muscle pain in patients.

The EU will unveil a crisis plan to address rising energy bills, says the Financial Times.

And the Daily Star reports poisonous spiders are “invading homes” and snakes are “on the loose”.

'China’s hope for tech self-reliance meets reality,' is the main story in The New York Times international edition.

'Whole of Government' response needed to tackle energy crisis - Ibec
Government should support Russian visa ban, MEP says
Horizon Therapeutics announce 350 new jobs for Waterford
