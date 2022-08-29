Capel street in Dublin named one of coolest in the world

Capel Street in Dublin has been named one of the coolest streets in the world by a survey of over 20,000 globe trotters.

The survey by Timeout.com says it may not be easy to spot at first, but Capel Street “is like no other in the city”.

It says the recent pedestrianisation has made it an ideal spot to “hang out” with friends.

The street also gets plaudits for its selection of food and drink like corn dogs, korean barbeque and pantibar.

The Lord Mayor of Dublin Caroline Conroy said she is “absolutely delighted” that Capel St has been named on Time Out’s list of the world’s coolest streets.

Streets all over the world were ranked for food, fun, culture and community and Capel St came 22nd on the list.

Dublin City Council made Capel St traffic-free in May of this year and it is the longest traffic-free street in the city.

“I am absolutely delighted that Capel St has made this list,” said the Lord Mayor.

“I used to cycle up this street to meetings in City Hall and I’d have to dodge the cars. It’s heaven now, night and day. I know we still have work to do to make it feel truly like the special place

I’m sure it will become, but we’ve made a start and today’s announcement is further proof that we’re moving in the right direction.

“So if you haven’t been on Capel St lately, come into town and see what you’re missing”.

Dublin City Council received almost 1,800 submissions during a public consultation on the future of Capel St in advance of the decision to make the street traffic-free. Some 91 per cent of the submissions were in favour of the move.

Rue Wellington in Montreal was ranked number one on Time Out’s list.