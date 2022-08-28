Sun, 28 Aug, 2022 - 13:23

Man in hospital after serious assault in Co Kildare

Gardaí said the incident happened in the early hours of Sunday
By Michelle Devane, PA

A man has been taken to hospital after a serious assault in Co Kildare.

The man, in his 30s, was assaulted at a house in Father Murphy Park, Robertstown, at about 2.30am on Sunday.

He was taken to Tallaght University Hospital in Dublin where his condition has been described as stable.

The scene has been sealed off for a technical examination.

No arrests have been made.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or to any person with information to come forward.

They are keen for any road users who may have dashcam pictures and who were in the area between 1am and 4am on Sunday to make the footage available to them.

Naas Garda Station can be contacted at 045 884300 or the Garda Confidential Line is on 1800 666111.

