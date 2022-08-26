Fri, 26 Aug, 2022 - 16:27

Harry Styles announces 2023 gig at Slane Castle

The concert is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 10th, 2023
Harry Styles announces 2023 gig at Slane Castle

Muireann Duffy

Harry Styles will be returning to Ireland next year to play Slane Castle in Co Meath.

The concert is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 10th, 2023.

The date was announced as part of a continuation of his Love On Tour, with 19 new gigs confirmed across Europe.

Styles has also added a number of dates in North and South America, bringing the tour's total to 83 dates across 22 countries.

The former One Direction band member played to a sold-out Aviva Stadium earlier this year, while his latest album, Harry's House, remains at number one on the Irish charts 14 weeks since its release.

Irish four-piece Inhaler will be Styles' opening act on the night, following the success of their debut album, It Won't Always Be Like This.

Tickets for the Slane date will go on sale on Friday, September 2nd at 10am.

More in this section

What the papers say: Friday's front pages What the papers say: Friday's front pages
First Irish Pret A Manger outlet opens on Dublin's Dawson Street First Irish Pret A Manger outlet opens on Dublin's Dawson Street
Gardaí make arrest over €200,000 SIM-swapping fraud Gardaí make arrest over €200,000 SIM-swapping fraud
harry stylesconcertslane castlegiginhalerharry's house
Sinn Féin warns UK government against triggering Article 16

Sinn Féin warns UK government against triggering Article 16

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more