Harry Styles announces 2023 gig at Slane Castle

Muireann Duffy

Harry Styles will be returning to Ireland next year to play Slane Castle in Co Meath.

The concert is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 10th, 2023.

The date was announced as part of a continuation of his Love On Tour, with 19 new gigs confirmed across Europe.

Styles has also added a number of dates in North and South America, bringing the tour's total to 83 dates across 22 countries.

The former One Direction band member played to a sold-out Aviva Stadium earlier this year, while his latest album, Harry's House, remains at number one on the Irish charts 14 weeks since its release.

Irish four-piece Inhaler will be Styles' opening act on the night, following the success of their debut album, It Won't Always Be Like This.

Tickets for the Slane date will go on sale on Friday, September 2nd at 10am.